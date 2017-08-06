Rapper 21 Savage hosts "Issa Back to School Drive" in Atlanta

Dozens of parents and kids were able to cross out several items on their back to school list Sunday. Rapper 21 Savage hosted the second annual "Issa Back to School Drive" in Atlanta.

The drive was held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Club Libra on Glenwood Avenue.

21 Savage partnered with Spotify to provide kids with school supplies, uniforms, shoes, free haircuts, and hair styles.

