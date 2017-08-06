Elderly woman, several animals killed in LaGrange house fire

Fire officials have determined the cause of a fatal fire that took the life of an elderly woman in LaGrange.

Gladys Shelton, 80, was found dead inside a bedroom at a home on Dunson Street Monday, July 31. Investigators have determined the cause of the fire was due to smoking materials being too close to oxygen equipment.

There were two adults inside the residence at the time of the fire; however, one of the adults was able to escape with a dog. Three dogs, one cat, and a bird also died in the fire.

Two LaGrange firefighters were transported to the hospital for observation due to non-life threatening injuries and released.

The American Red Cross has reached out to the family to provide additional services.

