Teen arrested for 3 armed burglaries

Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for at least three armed burglaries.

Authorities tell CBS46, 19-year-old Joshua Foster led police on a short chase which ended at a home in Decatur.

CBS46 was on the scene when investigators removed several bags of evidence from the home.

Police believe Foster struck multiple locations in Gwinnett and at least one location in DeKalb County.

