Man shot, killed in southeast Atlanta

Authorities tell CBS46, 19-year-old Joshua Foster led police on a short chase which ended at a home in Decatur.More >
Police say a man managed to steal multiple cars, including a patrol car while handcuffed, before he ultimately crashed in Gwinnett County Thursday.More >
Investigators have released a sketch of one of the suspects involved in the attempted robbery of an off duty Georgia State University officer.More >
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside her town home in Decatur.More >
Rapper 21 Savage hosted the second annual "Issa Back to School Drive" at Club Libra Sunday.More >
Saturday morning, demonstrators marched from Central Avenue in downtown Atlanta to the federal courthouse just four blocks away.More >
It was an old fashion soap box derby in Atlanta, Saturday.More >
Women from all over gathered in Roswell to attend the 2nd Annual PR Girls Do It Better Branding Brunch.More >
His name is still on the wall at Roswell city hall, even though a Fulton County judge ordered Mayor Jere Wood to leave office immediately because he was elected too many times.More >
The man who last saw a missing Cobb County veteran alive is being charged with concealing a death, according to a source.More >
Atlanta police report that a man died from a fatal gunshot to the head Saturday morning.More >
President Donald Trump’s proposed budget would slice US$21.7 billion over a decade, or 13.1 percent, from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) – what’s left of basic welfare for families facing economic hardship.More >
A SWAT team has been called to a Guitar Center on Northeast Expressway Saturday morning after reports of a customer who stayed inside the store after closing hours.More >
