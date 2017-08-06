Mattie's Call issued for missing Dunwoody man - CBS46 News

Mattie's Call issued for missing Dunwoody man

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Lawrence Gallaher | Source: Dunwoody Police Lawrence Gallaher | Source: Dunwoody Police
DUNWOODY, GA (CBS46) -

Dunwoody Police needs the public's help finding a missing man.

Lawrence Gallaher, 56, who was last seen at Dunwoody Pines located at 4355 Georgetown Square around 2:00 pm Sunday.

Gallaher is a white male, 6’ tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has green eyes and dark hair. He was last seen wearing glasses, a white t-shirt with a blue vest, black jeans and black shoes.

If you have information regarding Gallaher’s whereabouts, contact 911 or the Dunwoody Police Department’s non-emergency number at 678 382-6919. 

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46