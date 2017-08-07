Her name is Haleign Elise Berryman, and she is a 5 foot 4, weighing about 135 pounds with pink shoulder length hair. Read more: http://www.cbs46.com/story/36075427/paulding-county-police-search-for-missing-14-year-old-possibly-traveling-with-boy#ixzz4p

Paulding County police are asking the public to assist in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Her name is Haleign Elise Berryman, and she is a 5 foot 4, weighing about 135 pounds with pink shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray tank top, gray shorts and possibly wearing a black book bag.

Officials say she is likely a runaway and possibly with a male named Dillon.

Anyone with information should call the police.

