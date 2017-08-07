Students help revamp school lunch menu in Gwinnett County

Students at Gwinnett County public schools return to class Monday with new menu offerings, thanks to input from the students themselves.More >
Students at Gwinnett County public schools return to class Monday with new menu offerings, thanks to input from the students themselves.More >
A fire is being blamed for forcing about 100 people to evacuate a Duluth restaurant.More >
A fire is being blamed for forcing about 100 people to evacuate a Duluth restaurant.More >
A man barricaded himself inside a home in Lawrenceville, Saturday evening.More >
A man barricaded himself inside a home in Lawrenceville, Saturday evening.More >
Officials say a man drowned in the Chattahoochee River in Gwinnett County while fishing Friday.More >
Officials say a man drowned in the Chattahoochee River in Gwinnett County while fishing Friday.More >
Police say a man managed to steal multiple cars, including a patrol car while handcuffed, before he ultimately crashed in Gwinnett County Thursday.More >
Police say a man managed to steal multiple cars, including a patrol car while handcuffed, before he ultimately crashed in Gwinnett County Thursday.More >
Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in southeast Atlanta.More >
Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in southeast Atlanta.More >
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage.More >
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage.More >
His name is still on the wall at Roswell city hall, even though a Fulton County judge ordered Mayor Jere Wood to leave office immediately because he was elected too many times.More >
His name is still on the wall at Roswell city hall, even though a Fulton County judge ordered Mayor Jere Wood to leave office immediately because he was elected too many times.More >
Paulding County police are asking the public to assist in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.More >
Paulding County police are asking the public to assist in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.More >
Atlanta police report that a man died from a fatal gunshot to the head Saturday morning.More >
Atlanta police report that a man died from a fatal gunshot to the head Saturday morning.More >