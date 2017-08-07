Atlanta rapper killed in shooting outside pizzeria

Atlanta Police report that 28-year-old local rapper Jabriel "Yung Mazi" Abdurrahman has been killed in a shooting Sunday.

Police responded to the "Urban Pie" pizza shop on the 2000 block of Hosea L Williams Drive where they found him dead at the scene.

The restaurant was less than 200 feet from a police station.

We've learned that police heard the gun shots, then stepped outside to investigate.

That's when they found Yung Mazi wih several gunshot wounds.

This also wasn't the first time he's been targeted.

In December, he was shot at a Waffle House on Piedmont Road. And in a Youtube video, Abdurrahman talks about getting shot more than 10 times.

Police are still searching for the gunman. We've learned the suspect ran west on Hosea L. Williams Drive after the shooting.

We are still gathering details at this time. Stay tuned to CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest developments.

