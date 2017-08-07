Atlanta Public Schools employee receives Georgia 's prestigious 'Administrator of the Year' award

The Georgia Association for Career and Technical Education (GACTE) recognized Atlanta Public Schools’ Michael Maze as the 2017 recipient of the Administrator of the Year Award.

Maze was awarded the honor at the Annual GACTE Awards banquet in July.

The honor recognizes GACTE administrators who excel in educational leadership, while making contributions to the CTE community. Additionally, recipients are recognized for major accomplishments and innovative practices.

“I humbled to be recognized as the Administrator of the Year for the state of Georgia. More importantly, I am particularly proud of the innovative and creative work that we are producing for the students of this great city,” said Maze.

“I accept this honor on behalf of all the students, parents, stakeholders, community leaders and partners who are committed to ensuring that every Atlanta Public Schools student is college and career ready.”

Maze has been the Director of Career, Technical and Agricultural Education in APS for 6 years and also leads the district’s signature program initiative, which includes STEM education, International Baccalaureate and College and Career Readiness.

Maze will represent the state of Georgia in Region II in the next step towards becoming the national ACTE Administrator of the Year.

