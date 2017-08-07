Conyers Police thank media for assistance in finding, arresting serial burglar

Warren Hodge, 52, was identified just hours after the news coverage on this case thanks to anonymous tips submitted though Crime Stoppers.

Conyers Police have identified and arrested the man involved in a series of burglaries.

Conyers Police Department would like to thank the news media for the coverage which led to the identification and arrest of this serial burglary suspect. Conyers Police Detectives worked with DeKalb County Police Department to investigate and later apprehend Hodge. He is facing burglary charges out of this agency as well as DeKalb.

