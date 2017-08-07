Northside Hospital offers free skin cancer screening in Cumming

Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer, and as with other cancers, early detection is important.

According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), more than 2,000 cases of melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer, will be diagnosed in Georgia this year.

The Northside Hospital Cancer Institute would like to help you get ready for the sun with a skin cancer screening. Medical professionals will provide skin assessments in a private setting. Registration is now open and everyone is invited to attend.

The skin cancer screening takes place:

Thursday, August 24, 2017, 6-8 p.m. Northside Hospital Forsyth Cancer Center 1100 Northside Forsyth Drive, Suite 140 Cumming, Ga. 30041

Qualified Spanish interpreters available free of charge, by request.

The recommend you wear shorts and a T-shirt if you schedule an appointment. (Appointments are required. Call 404-531-4444.

Northside Hospital is one of the largest and most respected providers of comprehensive cancer services in the Southeast, combining the latest in technology and research with compassionate patient-centered care. The hospital offers a full continuum of care that encompasses the entire cancer experience, including education, screening, diagnosis, treatment, research, support and survivorship.

Northside’s skin cancer screening should not replace a complete skin exam with a skin specialist. This is the last skin cancer screening scheduled for this year.

