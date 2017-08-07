GA legislators hold joint press conference on improper voter registration purge notices

The Georgia Legislative Black Caucus (GLBC) and the Georgia House Democratic Caucus will hold a press conference on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at 1 p.m. in room 610 of the Coverdell Legislative Office Building in Atlanta. The press conference will address improper voter registration purge notices.

"The purpose of the press conference is two-fold,” said State Representative William Boddie (D-East Point), GLBC Communications Chair. “First, we want to encourage all registered Georgia voters to exercise their constitutional right to vote so that no registered voter will be in jeopardy of being purged from state's voting rolls.

Second, we want to ensure that all county board of elections and registration offices are not sending improper purge notices to registered voters who have only moved within a particular county during the last two federal general election cycles.”

“Voting is an essential constitutional right, and we as the Georgia House Democratic Caucus want to ensure that all Georgia citizens' right to vote is protected," said Rep. James Beverly (D-Macon), Georgia House Democratic Caucus Chairman.

Press conference speakers include Rep. Boddie; Rep. Erica Thomas (D-Austell), Georgia House Democratic Caucus Vice-Chairman; Rep. David Dreyer (D-Atlanta), voting rights advocate; and Stacey Hopkins, a Fulton County registered voter who received an improper purge notice.

Reps. Brenda Lopez (D-Norcross) and Sam Park (D-Lawrenceville) will also attend this press conference to show their support for this issue. Rep. Pedro Marin (D-Duluth) supports this issue as well, but will not be in attendance due to other legislative obligations.

Additionally, Rep. Park Cannon (D-Atlanta), GLBC Communications Vice-Chairman, will be holding a similar press conference at the GLBC Annual Leadership Conference in Savannah, Georgia, on Friday, August 11, 2017.

