Fulton County officials host session to help citizens become homeowners

Fulton County’s Department of Community Development will host an Information Session to help low – moderate-income citizens become homeowners. The Information session will be held Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the East Point Library located at 2757 Main Street in East Point, GA 30344.

Participants will receive guidance on the Fulton County Home Ownership Program (HOP). Eligible first time homebuyers can explore home ownership opportunities. HOP provides up to 6 percent towards down payment and closing costs that do not exceed $10,000.

Session presenters will answer questions and offer help in navigating the application process. Additionally, participants will learn about the Fulton County Housing Rehabilitation program, eligibility guidelines and the application process. Metro Fair Housing staff will be available to offer information about Fair Housing and Housing Counseling Services.

For more information about HOP, Fair Housing and other services offered through the Department of Community Development, citizens should call 404-613-7944.

The Department of Community Development seeks to strengthen people, families, and communities through partnerships with community organizations, outreach programs and partnerships.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.