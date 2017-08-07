Atlanta Police officers participate in Mayor's Summer Reading Club

The Atlanta Police Department and the Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students (GEEARS) are participating in the Mayor's Summer Reading Club.

The club is a program for children up to 8 years old and their families. It takes place through partner organizations throughout Atlanta over the summer.

The program designates a citywide book choice for infants, for children age 2-4, and for children age 5-8 to share with families at no cost to them.

Officers will be reading "A Color of His Own" and "Amari's Big Idea."

