3 at large after police chase in Atlanta

Police say three people are at large following a chase in midtown Atlanta Monday.

Atlanta police spokeswoman Lisa Bender told CBS46 that officers saw a stolen vehicle on Lenox Road and Buford Highway that was part of a carjacking.

Bender says when officers tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver refused to stop and a chase occurred to the 500 block of Parkway Drive.

Four people fled from the vehicle on foot, according to authorities. The driver was caught, but the other three people have not been found.

Police say the driver of the vehicle also hit another vehicle not involved in the chase, but there are no reported injuries at this time.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved