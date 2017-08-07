Developers donating to new Alpharetta loop

Construction is already underway on the new Alpharetta loop.

"We're very focused on the inner loop right now and that's where we have three segments currently under construction," Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard said.

The inner loop will stretch for three miles and the outer loop will stretch for five miles, with businesses and restaurants lined along the way.

"More and more people want the ability to go to places they want to be, and never have to get into a car and have true experiences in their communities," Drinkard added.

The Alpha Loop will cost millions of dollars, but it's not just the city footing the bill. Businesses are volunteering to get involved and build sites and trails to be apart of this new walking community.

Paul Corley owns Edward Andrews Homes. His company is building homes and condos on Thompson Street. They're also donating land to the city and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to build part of the Alpha Loop on their property.

"It's a fantastic value, not only for city of Alpharetta but for our future residents. I mean the ability to have a natural connection from downtown Alpharetta to Avalon."

The city doesn't know exactly how much the Alpha Loop will cost but it's already dished out $600,000 for planning.

"There are some monies that can be used from our sidewalk fund, from our recreation and parks fund. So yes there will definitely be public dollars attached to this, but as Alpharetta tends to do, we'll approach it from the standpoint of public-private partnership first and have the private sector step up as much as possible," Drinkard said.

The city estimates that 10,000 jobs will be created in the next three to five years from development on the inner loop alone.

