Car fugitive believed to be driving may be outside mom's house

CBS46 is learning more about what investigators could be doing to track down Brad Clement, who is facing charges that he concealed the death of missing Iraq war veteran Chase Massner.More >
A CBS46 crew found a car matching the description police gave us in their search for Brad Clement parked outside of his mom's house. Clement is facing charges that he concealed the death of missing Iraq war veteran Chase Massner.More >
Police say three people are at large following a chase in midtown Atlanta Monday.More >
Authorities tell CBS46, 19-year-old Joshua Foster led police on a short chase which ended at a home in Decatur.More >
Police say a man managed to steal multiple cars, including a patrol car while handcuffed, before he ultimately crashed in Gwinnett County Thursday.More >
A CBS46 crew found a car matching the description police gave us in their search for Brad Clement parked outside of his mom's house. Clement is facing charges that he concealed the death of missing Iraq war veteran Chase Massner.More >
Authorities tell CBS46, 19-year-old Joshua Foster led police on a short chase which ended at a home in Decatur.More >
Officials with CSX tell CBS46 the person was on the tracks near East Ponce de Leon Avenue in Clarkston when the incident occurred.More >
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside her town home in Decatur.More >
A wild shootout in a metro Atlanta apartment complex left one man dead and a police officer wounded.More >
CBS46 is learning more about what investigators could be doing to track down Brad Clement, who is facing charges that he concealed the death of missing Iraq war veteran Chase Massner.More >
A CBS46 crew found a car matching the description police gave us in their search for Brad Clement parked outside of his mom's house. Clement is facing charges that he concealed the death of missing Iraq war veteran Chase Massner.More >
The man who last saw a missing Cobb County veteran alive is being charged with concealing a death, according to a source.More >
Police initially told CBS46 the female homeowner shot the invasion suspect when he tried to break into her home on Griggs Street, but the investigation later revealed the man was invited inside the home.More >
Nancy Grace of crimeonline.com is speaking only to CBS46 about the autopsy results which have been delayed after a body was found buried behind a home where police said Chase Massner went missing in 2014.More >
