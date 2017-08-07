Car fugitive believed to be driving may be outside mom's house

A CBS46 crew found a car matching the description police gave us in their search for Brad Clement parked outside of his mom's house. Clement is facing charges that he concealed the death of missing Iraq war veteran Chase Massner.

Officers say Clement buried his friend's body in the backyard of his former Kennesaw home.

Sources close to the investigation say police searched the home and he wasn't there. But that same source says that it is very likely the car found is the same one they've asked us to put all over the news.

It's possible as it relates to the vehicle that officers know something they aren't telling us, but my question to them was why is CBS46 being asked to tell viewers to be on the lookout for a vehicle that's very possibly sitting in front of the home.

When CBS46 reporter Adam Harding showed up at the last known address for Clement -- his mother's home in DeKalb County -- initially no one came to the door. But Harding says once he left the porch, a woman from inside came to the door and yelled something to him, so he walked back over to the door, but then the woman wouldn't answer.

Harding then noticed a car in the driveway, looking similar to the blue Honda Civic police believe Clement is driving.

Harding messaged the Cobb County Police Department, which is overseeing Massner's death investigation. But instead of Cobb County authorities arriving at the home, DeKalb County police arrived and told us the woman inside the home called to complain that we were at the house.

The DeKalb County police officer told us they were unaware Clement's mother's home, which is in their jurisdiction, is part of any missing person investigation. That officer told us if we already contacted Cobb County, then they would go ahead and leave, but for the longest time we never saw anyone from Cobb County arrive at the scene.

No one from Cobb County law enforcement arrived, but we did get a message from them that said they are aware the vehicle is here and they are on top of the situation.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.