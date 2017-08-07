What are investigators doing to find fugitive accused of concealing body of missing veteran?

CBS46 is learning more about what investigators could be doing to track down Brad Clement, who is facing charges that he concealed the death of missing Iraq war veteran Chase Massner.

Officers say Clement buried his friend's body in the backyard of his former Kennesaw home.

A warrant we received confirms information we first brought you on Aug. 4 that the remains found at the Kennesaw home are believed to be Massner's.

It says Clement lived at the house and was the last person to be in contact with Massner. It also says there's no evidence Massner ever left the house. Meantime, we spoke with a former FBI agent who gave us insight into what a fugitive task force might be doing right now to find someone who doesn't want to be found.

"The first thing they're going to do is say, 'Wait a minute, we will monitor the relatives, and friends, and girlfriends to see what kind of...telephone calls, or any messaging [he makes]," says former special agent Harold Copus.

Copus says investigators will also monitor bank accounts and look at whether anyone has wired money to Clement.

As CBS46 has reported, he has been previously charged with possession of heroin. Copus says authorities will turn to informants in the drug scene, looking for someone who might be willing to share what they know.

One challenge investigators could be up against is a very wide search area. Copus tells us the task force will also look for connections Clement has out of state.

"America is a big place," says Copus. "He can go anywhere, anytime. His limitation is money, and his limitation is how he gets there."

The former agent also tells CSB46 someone in this situation likely isn't going to take his car with him and sleep in it because that's too risky. That goes back to us searching for answers in a car found in DeKalb County. If that is his car, where is he now, and how did he get there?

CBS46 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest updates.

