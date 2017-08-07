Georgia is sixth-worst state for health care

Georgia is 2017's sixth worst state for health care, according to WalletHub, a personal finance website. The average American spends nearly $10,000 on personal health care annually, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

With several politicians raising concerns about the possible collapse of individual insurance markets while Republicans are back to the drawing board on health care reform, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017’s Best & Worst States for Health Care.

In order to determine where Americans receive the highest-quality services at the best prices, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 35 key measures of health care cost, accessibility and outcome. The data set ranges from average monthly insurance premium to physicians per capita to share of insured population.

Health Care in Georgia (1=Best; 25=Avg.)

27th – Avg. Monthly Insurance Premium

– Avg. Monthly Insurance Premium 39th – Hospital Beds per Capita

– Hospital Beds per Capita 41st – Physicians per Capita

– Physicians per Capita 44th – Dentists per Capita

– Dentists per Capita 42nd – Physician Medicare-Acceptance Rate

– Physician Medicare-Acceptance Rate 47th – % of Insured Adults Aged 18 to 64

– % of Insured Adults Aged 18 to 64 43rd – % of Insured Children Aged 0 to 17

– % of Insured Children Aged 0 to 17 39th – % of Adults with No Dental Visit in Past Year

Click here for the full report.

Georgia's biggest healthcare issues, which drag down the overall rank of the state to 46th, are all related to infrastructure and medical personnel. For instance, Georgia ranked fairly low in number of hospital Beds (39th at seven per 1,000 residents), average emergency room wait time (42nd at 28 minutes), number of physicians (41st at 233 per 100,000 residents ), number of nurse practitioners (35th at 42 per 100,000 residents) and number of dentists (44th at 25 per 100,000 residents).

