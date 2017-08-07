Georgia is sixth-worst state for health care

Georgia is 2017's sixth worst state for health care, according to WalletHub, a personal finance website. The average American spends nearly $10,000 on personal health care annually, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.More >
In late August, you might want to steer clear of traffic on North Georgia interstates. The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect significant delays north of I-20.More >
Construction is already underway on the new Alpharetta loop. The inner loop will stretch for three miles and the outer loop will stretch for five.More >
Police say three people are at large following a chase in midtown Atlanta Monday.More >
Rapper 21 Savage hosted the second annual "Issa Back to School Drive" at Club Libra Sunday.More >
His name is still on the wall at Roswell city hall, even though a Fulton County judge ordered Mayor Jere Wood to leave office immediately because he was elected too many times.More >
Atlanta Police report that 28-year-old local rapper Jabriel "Yung Mazi" Abdurrahman has been killed in a shooting Sunday.More >
Paulding County police are asking the public to assist in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.More >
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage.More >
The man who last saw a missing Cobb County veteran alive is being charged with concealing a death, according to a source.More >
