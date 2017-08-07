Heavy traffic delays expected for solar eclipse

In late August, you might want to steer clear of traffic on North Georgia interstates. The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect significant delays north of I-20.

“Not from Atlanta, and I don’t plan on being on the highway so I’m not too concerned about it,” Metro Atlanta resident Rick Howard said.

On August 21 just after 2:30 p.m., North Georgians will witness a solar eclipse for the first time in more than 30 years.

“2:30 p.m., actually was when I start working, and I don’t get off until 11:00 p.m. So I’m definitely not going to be able to see it,” resident Janet Dennis said.

Scientists at the Fernbank Science Center in Decatur have been monitoring the historic event.

“The difference between a 97 percent partial eclipse that we’ll have in Atlanta, 100 percent in North Georgia is literally night and day,” Fernbank scientist Mark Lancaster said.

Lancaster said you can expect to see a reddish colored sky in metro Atlanta lasting only a couple of minutes, and in the mountains there will be near-darkness in the path of the total eclipse.

“The sky won’t get black, but it will get a very deep rich blueish-purple color. Enough that you will have four planets up that you will be able to see, brighter starts will be out, birds and crickets will be making some noise,” Lancaster said.

But back in the metro Atlanta area, traffic will most likely be the big story of the day.

“Plan to be off the road. Plan to be somewhere where you can sit still and see that, not on the side of the interstate, certainly not on the side of the interstate,” GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale said.

If you plan to view the solar eclipse, you cannot use your normal sunglasses. You need to use special solar eclipse glasses which you can purchase online.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.