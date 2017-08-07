Police search for man accused of fatally stabbing woman

Police say they're looking for a man accused of fatally stabbing a woman in Suwanee Monday.

Gwinnett County police spokeswoman Michele Pihera says their department was sent to a home in the 3800 block of Crescent Walk Lane after a caller told 911 that a female family member was stabbed.

Pihera says the fire department responded to the home and took the woman to Gwinnett Medical Center in serious condition, but she later died.

The woman has not been identified.

Officers searched the home, but Pihera says the suspect was already gone. He has been identified as 33-year-old Jesse Bodie, and is 6'1" tall and weighs about 170 lbs., according to Pihera, who added that authorities don't believe Bodie has a vehicle.

Pihera says Bodie has active warrants from a previous incident, but hasn't actually been charged in connection to Monday's stabbing incident.

There was a history of domestic violence between Bodie and the victim, according to Pihera, although specific details on any previous incidents were not immediately provided by authorities.

