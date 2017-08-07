Police search for man accused of fatally stabbing woman

CBS46 is learning more about what investigators could be doing to track down Brad Clement, who is facing charges that he concealed the death of missing Iraq war veteran Chase Massner.More >
A CBS46 crew found a car matching the description police gave us in their search for Brad Clement parked outside of his mom's house. Clement is facing charges that he concealed the death of missing Iraq war veteran Chase Massner.More >
Police say they're looking for a man accused of fatally stabbing a woman in Suwanee Monday.More >
Police say three people are at large following a chase in midtown Atlanta Monday.More >
Authorities tell CBS46, 19-year-old Joshua Foster led police on a short chase which ended at a home in Decatur.More >
Police say they're looking for a man accused of fatally stabbing a woman in Suwanee Monday.More >
Students at Gwinnett County public schools return to class Monday with new menu offerings, thanks to input from the students themselves.More >
A fire is being blamed for forcing about 100 people to evacuate a Duluth restaurant.More >
A man barricaded himself inside a home in Lawrenceville, Saturday evening.More >
Officials say a man drowned in the Chattahoochee River in Gwinnett County while fishing Friday.More >
His name is still on the wall at Roswell city hall, even though a Fulton County judge ordered Mayor Jere Wood to leave office immediately because he was elected too many times.More >
Atlanta Police report that 28-year-old local rapper Jabriel "Yung Mazi" Abdurrahman has been killed in a shooting Sunday.More >
Paulding County police are asking the public to assist in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.More >
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage.More >
The man who last saw a missing Cobb County veteran alive is being charged with concealing a death, according to a source.More >
