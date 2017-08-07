Man dead, 11-month-old injured after standoff in Forsyth County

Police say a man is dead and an 11-month-old child was badly injured after the man barricaded himself in a home in Forsyth County Monday.

The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. at home off Castleberry Road near Bluff Heights Drive when the man's wife made a domestic call to 911.

Police say the man barricaded himself inside the home, but once they entered they found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The 11-month-old child was injured and taken to the hospital, although authorities didn't specify the nature of the child's injuries.

The name of the man and child have not been released by authorities, who added that the man's wife was safe during the incident.

