Man shot, killed outside Fulton County home

Police say a man was shot and killed outside his Fulton County home Monday.
CBS46 is learning more about what investigators could be doing to track down Brad Clement, who is facing charges that he concealed the death of missing Iraq war veteran Chase Massner.
A CBS46 crew found a car matching the description police gave us in their search for Brad Clement parked outside of his mom's house. Clement is facing charges that he concealed the death of missing Iraq war veteran Chase Massner.
Police say they're looking for a man accused of fatally stabbing a woman in Suwanee Monday.
Police say a man was shot and killed outside his Fulton County home Monday.
Georgia is 2017's sixth worst state for health care, according to WalletHub, a personal finance website. The average American spends nearly $10,000 on personal health care annually, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
In late August, you might want to steer clear of traffic on North Georgia interstates. The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect significant delays north of I-20.
Construction is already underway on the new Alpharetta loop. The inner loop will stretch for three miles and the outer loop will stretch for five.
His name is still on the wall at Roswell city hall, even though a Fulton County judge ordered Mayor Jere Wood to leave office immediately because he was elected too many times.
Atlanta Police report that 28-year-old local rapper Jabriel "Yung Mazi" Abdurrahman has been killed in a shooting Sunday.
Paulding County police are asking the public to assist in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage.
The man who last saw a missing Cobb County veteran alive is being charged with concealing a death, according to a source.
