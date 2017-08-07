Man shot, killed outside Fulton County home

Police say a man was shot and killed outside his Fulton County home Monday.

A spokesperson with the Fulton County Police Department says they responded to the home on Gossamer Street in the Oakley Township Subdivision around 4 p.m.

A 58-year-old man was shot in front of the home and died, according to authorities.

Police say they're looking for an unknown individual in connection to the fatal shooting, who was seen on video.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.