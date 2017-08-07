Georgia DA assassinated by Dixie Mafia 50 years ago

The family of a Cherokee County teen has hired an attorney and is filing a formal complaint after they say two Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies used excessive force arresting him.More >
The family of a Cherokee County teen has hired an attorney and is filing a formal complaint after they say two Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies used excessive force arresting him.More >
Atlanta Police report that 28-year-old local rapper Jabriel "Yung Mazi" Abdurrahman has been killed in a shooting Sunday.More >
Construction is already underway on the new Alpharetta loop. The inner loop will stretch for three miles and the outer loop will stretch for five.More >
Police say a man is dead and an 11-month-old child was badly injured after the man barricaded himself in a home in Forsyth County Monday.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed outside his Fulton County home Monday.More >