25 arrested in Clayton County drag racing bust

The Clayton County Police Department announced that 25 people were arrested Monday after a bust on drag racing in the county.

A spokesperson with the department says the bust was made after business owners in the area complained over the last year.

The police department, with help from the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, arrived at Tradeport Drive and Airline Museum Way shortly after midnight on Aug. 7 and found several vehicles gathered in the area, according to authorities.

Police say several people tried to flee from the scene, but nearly two dozen people were ultimately arrested. In addition to the arrests, 16 vehicles were impounded and six weapons were seized.

Police say most of the people were charged with criminal trespass, loitering and prowling, and obstruction, as no actual drag racing was occurring during the bust.

Owners of businesses in the area have suffered more than $30,000 in property damage due to past street racing, according to authorities.

