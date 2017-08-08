25 arrested in Clayton County drag racing bust

The Clayton County Police Department announced that 25 people were arrested Monday after a bust on drag racing in the county.More >
The Clayton County Police Department announced that 25 people were arrested Monday after a bust on drag racing in the county.More >
The family of a Cherokee County teen has hired an attorney and is filing a formal complaint after they say two Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies used excessive force arresting him.More >
The family of a Cherokee County teen has hired an attorney and is filing a formal complaint after they say two Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies used excessive force arresting him.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed outside his Fulton County home Monday.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed outside his Fulton County home Monday.More >
CBS46 is learning more about what investigators could be doing to track down Brad Clement, who is facing charges that he concealed the death of missing Iraq war veteran Chase Massner.More >
CBS46 is learning more about what investigators could be doing to track down Brad Clement, who is facing charges that he concealed the death of missing Iraq war veteran Chase Massner.More >
A CBS46 crew found a car matching the description police gave us in their search for Brad Clement parked outside of his mom's house. Clement is facing charges that he concealed the death of missing Iraq war veteran Chase Massner.More >
A CBS46 crew found a car matching the description police gave us in their search for Brad Clement parked outside of his mom's house. Clement is facing charges that he concealed the death of missing Iraq war veteran Chase Massner.More >
The family of a Cherokee County teen has hired an attorney and is filing a formal complaint after they say two Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies used excessive force arresting him.More >
The family of a Cherokee County teen has hired an attorney and is filing a formal complaint after they say two Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies used excessive force arresting him.More >
Atlanta Police report that 28-year-old local rapper Jabriel "Yung Mazi" Abdurrahman has been killed in a shooting Sunday.More >
Atlanta Police report that 28-year-old local rapper Jabriel "Yung Mazi" Abdurrahman has been killed in a shooting Sunday.More >
Construction is already underway on the new Alpharetta loop. The inner loop will stretch for three miles and the outer loop will stretch for five.More >
Construction is already underway on the new Alpharetta loop. The inner loop will stretch for three miles and the outer loop will stretch for five.More >
Police say a man is dead and an 11-month-old child was badly injured after the man barricaded himself in a home in Forsyth County Monday.More >
Police say a man is dead and an 11-month-old child was badly injured after the man barricaded himself in a home in Forsyth County Monday.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed outside his Fulton County home Monday.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed outside his Fulton County home Monday.More >