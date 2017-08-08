Experts warn kids are getting sick drinking hand sanitizer

Whether it's by accident or because other kids are daring them to do it, more children than ever are getting sick from drinking hand sanitizer, according to the Georgia Poison Center.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed outside his Fulton County home Monday.More >
Georgia is 2017's sixth worst state for health care, according to WalletHub, a personal finance website. The average American spends nearly $10,000 on personal health care annually, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.More >
In late August, you might want to steer clear of traffic on North Georgia interstates. The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect significant delays north of I-20.More >
Construction is already underway on the new Alpharetta loop. The inner loop will stretch for three miles and the outer loop will stretch for five.More >
Police say they're looking for a man accused of fatally stabbing a woman in Suwanee Monday.More >
Students at Gwinnett County public schools return to class Monday with new menu offerings, thanks to input from the students themselves.More >
A fire is being blamed for forcing about 100 people to evacuate a Duluth restaurant.More >
A man barricaded himself inside a home in Lawrenceville, Saturday evening.More >
A CBS46 crew found a car matching the description police gave us in their search for Brad Clement parked outside of his mom's house. Clement is facing charges that he concealed the death of missing Iraq war veteran Chase Massner.More >
Authorities tell CBS46, 19-year-old Joshua Foster led police on a short chase which ended at a home in Decatur.More >
Officials with CSX tell CBS46 the person was on the tracks near East Ponce de Leon Avenue in Clarkston when the incident occurred.More >
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside her town home in Decatur.More >
