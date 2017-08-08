Experts warn kids are getting sick drinking hand sanitizer

Whether it's by accident or because other kids are daring them to do it, more children than ever are getting sick from drinking hand sanitizer, according to the Georgia Poison Center.

The center took nearly 700 calls last year related to children ingesting the popular hand cleaner, said Dr. Gaylord Lopez, the center's director.

Lopez reminds parents and teachers about the poison in plain sight. Since 2012 there have been 3,596 calls for children drinking hand sanitizer, he said.

Despite warnings the center put out in the past, 2016 was its highest year yet with 697 calls. Eighty-four percent of those calls involved children younger than 12.

The poison center recommends buying alcohol-free hand sanitizers.

