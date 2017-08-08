ASOS to create more than 1,600 jobs in Fulton County

Governor Nathan Deal today announced that ASOS, a leading online global fashion and beauty retailer, will establish an East Coast e-commerce fulfillment center in Union City, creating more than 1,600 jobs and investing more than $40 million in Fulton County throughout the next five years. In the first phase of development, the fulfillment center will have a 10 million-unit capacity with additional room for future growth.

“Georgia is an ideal location for innovative international retailers like ASOS to reach new customers,” said Deal. “In choosing to locate in Fulton County, ASOS will benefit from the robust transportation network, highly skilled workforce and growing economy that we as the top state for business have to offer. We appreciate ASOS’ significant investment in Georgia as they grow their presence in the U.S. and look forward to the company’s success here.”

Based in the U.K., ASOS has 15 million active customers around the world, with exceptionally strong growth in the U.S. The mission of ASOS is to use fashion as a force for good, with a focus on ethical sourcing, carbon reduction and giving back to the community.

“We are very excited to build a U.S. home in Fulton County,” said ASOS Vice President of Logistics Brent Dorfman. “Atlanta is an ideal location for us, it is a vibrant and growing international city with a diverse culture. We will use the region’s transportation network and deep pool of talent to deliver ASOS’ best-in-class service to U.S. customers.”

New jobs at the fulfillment center will include positions in professional and operations management, basic operations, engineering, material handling and administration.

“We are proud to have ASOS in Union City,” said Union City Mayor Vince Williams. “Our economic development teams on the state and local level have worked tirelessly to attract world-class businesses to Georgia and this new partnership is a testament to their work.”

“Having a global leader in e-commerce like ASOS choose Fulton County shows the area has the skilled workforce, proximity to population centers and availability of prime commercial real estate needed to support this growing industry,” said Al Nash, CEO of the Fulton County Development Authority.

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Director of Logistics, Energy, Agribusiness and Food Processing Brittany Holtzclaw represented the Global Commerce Division in partnership with the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Power and Select Fulton.

“What a win it is for the state when an international company chooses Georgia in order to grow their customer base in the U.S.,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “We are excited that ASOS is locating to Union City. Thanks to our pro-business environment, statewide partnerships and top-notch workforce, Georgia is able to support ASOS as they hire our citizens for these newly created positions.”

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.