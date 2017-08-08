Atlanta City Council member announces openings on city boards, commissions, advisory groups

Atlanta City Council member Michael Bond is currently accepting applications to fill positions on 20 city boards, commissions and advisory groups.

Council member Michael Julian Bond is looking for civic-minded individuals with the right expertise who want to make a positive impact on their community. His office is currently accepting applications to fill positions on 20 city boards, commissions and advisory groups.

“I have had the opportunity to appoint everyday citizens to civic roles with various duties and responsibilities throughout my time in public office, “Bond said. “We are always searching for enterprising citizens who are looking forward to performing their civic duty.”

Openings are available for the following city boards, commissions and advisory groups:

ATLANTA MUSIC FESTIVAL COMMITTEE

to conduct a feasibility study to determine the benefits of the City of Atlanta hosting an annual music festival.

BELLWOOD QUARRY REDEVELOPMENT REVIEW COMMITTEE

Purpose: to serve as advisory group for the sole purpose of providing formal comments on the potential uses of the Bellwood Quarry.

BELTLINE AFFORDABLE HOUSING ADVISORY BOARD

Purpose: to make recommendations to Invest Atlanta and the city on the goals and policies related to the uses of the Beltline Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

BELTLINE TAD ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Purpose: to make recommendations to Invest Atlanta and the city on projects to funded from TAD proceeds within the Beltline Redevelopment Area.

COMMISSION ON AGING

Purpose: to address special needs for elderly, as it relates to city services delivery; including, but not limited to: traffic and transportation (pedestrian walks, traffic signals, etc.), solid waste services and public safety issues.

COMMISSION ON JOBS IN THE NEW ECONOMY

Purpose: to review best practices and providing recommendations on policies to promote and retain new economy jobs in the City of Atlanta.

COMMISSION TO HONOR CIVIC ACTIVIST MR. WALTER H. “CHIEF” AIKEN

Purpose: to determine the appropriate way to honor Mr. Aiken, dedicating a public place such as a building, plaza, park or other similar public place.

COMMISSION TO HONOR CIVIC ACTIVIST MRS. CATHY J. RICHARDS

Purpose: to determine the appropriate way to honor Mrs. Richards such as renaming as street or dedicating a public place such as a building, plaza, park or other similar public place.

COMMISSION TO HONOR CIVIC ACTIVIST MRS. JUANITA H. GARDNER

Purpose: to determine the appropriate way to honor Mrs. Richards such as renaming as street or dedicating a public place such as a building, plaza, park or other similar public place.

MIDTOWN PARKING STUDY GROUP

Purpose: to create a study group to discuss an entity that could potentially regulate the usage of privately held parking spaces in Midtown.

PEDESTRIAN AND BICYCLE PLANNING COMMISSION

Purpose: to provide recommendations on on-going pedestrian and bicycling efforts.

PEOPLE TV BOARD OF DIRECTORS (PTV)

Purpose: responsible for the daily operation of a public television access channel in Atlanta. The board makes TV equipment, facilities and cable casting available to residents of the city.

PROCTOR CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION

Purpose: to explore options that will improve water quality, increase the use of green infrastructure, engage communities to become stewards of Proctor Creek.

PUBLIC SAFETY & JUDICIAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY

Purpose: responsible for setting in place projects and bond funding relating to the acquisition, construction, equipping, operation, maintenance, and repairing of judicial, detention and public safety facilities.

PUBLIC SAFETY COMPENSATION COMMISSION

Purpose: to provide recommendations to council regarding compensation practices for the Atlanta Police, Fire, Rescue and Corrections Department.

RENEW ATLANTA PUBLIC ARTS ADVISORY GROUP

Purpose: to develop a comprehensive plan to utilize $10 million in Renew Atlanta Infrastructure Bond funds to be appropriated for public art.

VINE CITY HISTORIC WESTSIDE PRESERVATION COMMISSION

Purpose: responsible for documenting and preserving the history of the Vine City and Westside neighborhoods.

WATER & SEWER APPEALS BOARD

Purpose: responsible for considering and ruling on appeals from administrative penalties imposed pursuant to water use and the City of Atlanta Water Use Restriction’s Ordinance.

YOUTH COMMISION-YOUTH ACTION COALITION

Purpose: to study, research, monitor and objectively evaluate youth-related issues on behalf of the city; to provide a forum for youth reaction to proposed issues; to develop recommendations for innovative youth initiatives and aid in permitting the city to benefit from youth-oriented resources.

ZONING REVIEW BOARD

Purpose: to conduct public hearings on amendments to the zoning ordinance of the city and on zoning applications.

Individuals would like to learn more about the requirements and qualifications for each appointment should email their name, mailing address and phone number to mbond@atlantaga.gov. Each board has individual requirements.

