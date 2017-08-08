Airport Rescue firefighters extinguish plane fire in annual training simulation

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is extinguishing a simulated plane fire, which is necessary to receive annual certification for Airport Rescue firefighters.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is extinguishing a simulated plane fire, which is necessary to receive annual certification for Airport Rescue firefighters.

They'll conduct live burn training exercises for rescue and firefigher personnel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., August 8th.

Officials are telling the public ahead of time that this is strictly a training exercise, and as a result of the drill, heavy smoke may be visible from nearby roads and interstates.

