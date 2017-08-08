Mayor Reed celebrates grand opening of Atlanta's new Employee Wellness Center

Mayor Kasim Reed and Commissioner Yvonne Cowser Yancy will celebrate the grand opening of the new City of Atlanta Employee Wellness Center, the only health, fitness and wellness facility of its type in the metropolitan area.

Wellness Center partners, including Crockett Dale, CEO of Healthstat, Jim Simpson, President of Kaiser Permanente GA and Yvan Milkin, President & CEO of Aquila Fitness Consulting, will also participate in the celebration.



The new facility is part of Mayor Reed’s ‘A Healthier You’ Initiative, which aims to support city employees and their families in reaching their personal health goals, while cultivating a healthy and productive workforce.

The grand opening will take Wednesday, August 9th at noon. The address is 235 Central Avenue Southwest.

