Man calls SWAT team to apartment on fake report, barricades himself for hours

Atlanta police say a man called authorities to report that he barricaded himself because three men were trying to break into his apartment.

The SWAT team and Atlanta police arrived on the scene and had a standoff for more than three hours.

When they got into the residence, the person who called was the only one there.

Officials later took him to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

