Moreland Ave. carjacking suspect denied bond

A July carjacking suspect has been arrested and charged after an incident in the 300 block of Moreland Avenue.

Police responded to the area on July 25 after a female victim said she was robbed at gunpoint. According to the report, the victim was leaving a store when a man approached her asking for spare change.

When the woman replied she did not have any change, the man, identified as 20-year-old Kentrell Dabney, demanded the keys to her car and brandished a handgun.

The victim gave Dabney her keys, wallet, cell phone and the items she just purchased. When Dabney entered her vehicle, he could not turn the car on. Dabney then called the woman over and demanded she tell him how to start the car.

After Dabney started the vehicle, he fled the scene. Police received an anonymous tip about Dabney’s identity and he surrendered himself to police on Aug. 7.

Dabney has been charged with hijacking a motor vehicle. He made his first appearance before a judge on Tuesday and was denied bond. He is scheduled to appear on Aug. 22.

