Trump warns North Korea of 'fire and fury'

The family of a Cherokee County teen has hired an attorney and is filing a formal complaint after they say two Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies used excessive force arresting him.More >
Authorities in New York say two men described as a couple are charged with killing an 11-year-old girl during a rape attempt at their rural home.More >
Construction is already underway on the new Alpharetta loop. The inner loop will stretch for three miles and the outer loop will stretch for five.More >
Atlanta Police report that 28-year-old local rapper Jabriel "Yung Mazi" Abdurrahman has been killed in a shooting Sunday.More >
President Donald Trump says that North Korea "had best not make any more threats to the United States" or "they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."More >
The head of the Missouri NAACP says the national organization is backing a travel advisory urging caution in Missouri over concerns about whether civil rights will be respected.More >
The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee to serve as FBI director.More >
President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is out.More >
The Senate has blocked a wide-ranging proposal by Republicans to repeal much of former President Barack Obama's health care law and replace it with a more restrictive plan.More >
The office of Sen. John McCain says the ailing Arizona Republican will return to the Senate on Tuesday, the day of the health care voteMore >
President Donald Trump has spoken with advisers about firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >
Francys Johnson, 38, announced his resignation at the 108th NAACP National Convention this weekend.More >
President Donald Trump has announced his picks for the top federal prosecutors in two of Georgia's three U.S. court districts.More >
Members of the Trump campaign's inner circle are being scheduled to talk to Senate committees next week.More >
