DeKalb Co. Police searching for missing 78-year-old man

The DeKalb County Police Dept. is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 78-year-old man.

According to police, Maurice Taitt was last seen on Aug. 3 walking from his son's residence on Danforth Way in Stone Mountain. Taitt, who is visiting his family, is from Trinidad and is described as a black male standing 5'11 tall and weighing 170 pounds.

He has brown eyes and a low haircut, and he was last seen wearing a brown and orange shirt and black shorts. Taitt has been diagnosed with dementia.

If you have seen Taitt or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Special Victims Unit of the DeKalb County Police Dept. at 770-724-7710.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved