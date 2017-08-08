DeKalb Co. Police searching for missing 78-year-old man

The DeKalb County Police Dept. is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 78-year-old man.More >
A CBS46 crew found a car matching the description police gave us in their search for Brad Clement parked outside of his mom's house. Clement is facing charges that he concealed the death of missing Iraq war veteran Chase Massner.More >
Authorities tell CBS46, 19-year-old Joshua Foster led police on a short chase which ended at a home in Decatur.More >
Officials with CSX tell CBS46 the person was on the tracks near East Ponce de Leon Avenue in Clarkston when the incident occurred.More >
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside her town home in Decatur.More >
The family of a Cherokee County teen has hired an attorney and is filing a formal complaint after they say two Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies used excessive force arresting him.More >
Authorities in New York say two men described as a couple are charged with killing an 11-year-old girl during a rape attempt at their rural home.More >
Construction is already underway on the new Alpharetta loop. The inner loop will stretch for three miles and the outer loop will stretch for five.More >
Atlanta Police report that 28-year-old local rapper Jabriel "Yung Mazi" Abdurrahman has been killed in a shooting Sunday.More >
