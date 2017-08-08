Moving a hill to improve road safety

Officials say four people were taken to the hospital after an accident on Georgia Highway 400 Tuesday.More >
Charlie Sherrod works in the City of Roswell. He's glad to see some work being done to the intersection of Bush Street and Grove Way because of a dangerous hill.
A July carjacking suspect has been arrested and charged after an incident in the 300 block of Moreland Avenue.
Police say a man was shot and killed outside his Fulton County home Monday.
Georgia is 2017's sixth worst state for health care, according to WalletHub, a personal finance website. The average American spends nearly $10,000 on personal health care annually, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Authorities in New York say two men described as a couple are charged with killing an 11-year-old girl during a rape attempt at their rural home.
The family of a Cherokee County teen has hired an attorney and is filing a formal complaint after they say two Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies used excessive force arresting him.
Construction is already underway on the new Alpharetta loop. The inner loop will stretch for three miles and the outer loop will stretch for five.
Atlanta Police report that 28-year-old local rapper Jabriel "Yung Mazi" Abdurrahman has been killed in a shooting Sunday.
