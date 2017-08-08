4 taken to hospital after accident on Georgia 400

Officials say four people were taken to the hospital after an accident on Georgia Highway 400 Tuesday.

The accident involved an overturned vehicle and tractor trailer on the highway at I-285 in Fulton County.

The people who were taken to the hospital did not have life-threatening injuries, according to a spokesperson with the Sandy Springs Fire Department.

The spokesperson says crews had to clear the roadway because of an oil leak from the tractor trailer.

