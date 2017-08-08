Rules of professional conduct broken at Stewart Immigration Court

Immigration related arrests in the Atlanta field officer are up this year versus the same time in 2016.

There are a few immigration Judges at the Stewart Immigration Court who routinely break the rules of professional conduct and continue to violate the constitutional rights of detainee

A complaint by the Southern Poverty Law Center(SPLC) required action such as a possible removal of one Judge from the bench.

The complaint comes in a year after the SPLC and Human Rights first notified the agency about the judges.

According to the SPLC, the judges will not explain the basic legal information to the immigrants or take the time to demonstrate the necessary dignity and courtesy the rules of conduct require.

“The people appearing before this court are already being held at the Stewart Detention Center, often far from their family and friends,” said Dan Werner, director of the SPLC’s Southeast Immigrant Freedom Initiative, which represents immigrants detained at Stewart. “They are scared and unsure of their rights when they go before judges whose behavior gives no assurance that they’ll receive a fair hearing. In fact, their behavior makes a mockery of the legal system.”

One Judge in particular, Judge Saundra Arrington stands out for her lack of professionalism and hostility toward immigrant detainees.

Arrington began hearings with one immigrant by noting he had a "huge criminal history," comprised of nine convictions for driving without a license over 15 years. She also told the detainee that he should speak English if he grew up in the United States and believed he was an American.

A recent national study found that between 2007 and 2012, only 6 percent of detainees at the Stewart Detention Center were represented by counsel – far below the national representation rate of 37 percent, according to the SPLC complaint. Immigrants with counsel are approximately 20 times more likely to succeed in their cases.

Beginning in Auguat, SIFI will expand to other detention centers throughout the Southeast. When fully implemented, it will be the largest detention center-based deportation defense project in the country.

