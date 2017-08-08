Search continues for fugitive accused of concealing death of military veteran

Cobb County police continue their search for Brad Clement, the man accused of concealing the death of military veteran Chase Massner, who disappeared in 2014.More >
Cobb County police continue their search for Brad Clement, the man accused of concealing the death of military veteran Chase Massner, who disappeared in 2014.More >
A July carjacking suspect has been arrested and charged after an incident in the 300 block of Moreland Avenue.More >
A July carjacking suspect has been arrested and charged after an incident in the 300 block of Moreland Avenue.More >
Police say they're looking for a man accused of fatally stabbing a woman in Suwanee Monday.More >
Police say they're looking for a man accused of fatally stabbing a woman in Suwanee Monday.More >
Twenty-five people were arrested Monday after a drag-racing bust in Clayton County.More >
Twenty-five people were arrested Monday after a drag-racing bust in Clayton County.More >
The family of a Cherokee County teen has hired an attorney and is filing a formal complaint after they say two Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies used excessive force arresting him.More >
The family of a Cherokee County teen has hired an attorney and is filing a formal complaint after they say two Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies used excessive force arresting him.More >
Cobb County police continue their search for Brad Clement, the man accused of concealing the death of military veteran Chase Massner, who disappeared in 2014.More >
Cobb County police continue their search for Brad Clement, the man accused of concealing the death of military veteran Chase Massner, who disappeared in 2014.More >
CBS46 is learning more about what investigators could be doing to track down Brad Clement, who is facing charges that he concealed the death of missing Iraq war veteran Chase Massner.More >
CBS46 is learning more about what investigators could be doing to track down Brad Clement, who is facing charges that he concealed the death of missing Iraq war veteran Chase Massner.More >
A CBS46 crew found a car matching the description police gave us in their search for Brad Clement parked outside of his mom's house. Clement is facing charges that he concealed the death of missing Iraq war veteran Chase Massner.More >
A CBS46 crew found a car matching the description police gave us in their search for Brad Clement parked outside of his mom's house. Clement is facing charges that he concealed the death of missing Iraq war veteran Chase Massner.More >
The man who last saw a missing Cobb County veteran alive is being charged with concealing a death, according to a source.More >
The man who last saw a missing Cobb County veteran alive is being charged with concealing a death, according to a source.More >
Police initially told CBS46 the female homeowner shot the invasion suspect when he tried to break into her home on Griggs Street, but the investigation later revealed the man was invited inside the home.More >
Police initially told CBS46 the female homeowner shot the invasion suspect when he tried to break into her home on Griggs Street, but the investigation later revealed the man was invited inside the home.More >
Authorities in New York say two men described as a couple are charged with killing an 11-year-old girl during a rape attempt at their rural home.More >
Authorities in New York say two men described as a couple are charged with killing an 11-year-old girl during a rape attempt at their rural home.More >
The family of a Cherokee County teen has hired an attorney and is filing a formal complaint after they say two Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies used excessive force arresting him.More >
The family of a Cherokee County teen has hired an attorney and is filing a formal complaint after they say two Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies used excessive force arresting him.More >
Construction is already underway on the new Alpharetta loop. The inner loop will stretch for three miles and the outer loop will stretch for five.More >
Construction is already underway on the new Alpharetta loop. The inner loop will stretch for three miles and the outer loop will stretch for five.More >
Atlanta Police report that 28-year-old local rapper Jabriel "Yung Mazi" Abdurrahman has been killed in a shooting Sunday.More >
Atlanta Police report that 28-year-old local rapper Jabriel "Yung Mazi" Abdurrahman has been killed in a shooting Sunday.More >