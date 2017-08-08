Search continues for fugitive accused of concealing death of military veteran

Cobb County police continue their search for Brad Clement, the man accused of concealing the death of military veteran Chase Massner, who disappeared in 2014. A body believed to be that of Massner's was found buried behind a home in Kennesaw, once owned by his friend, Clement.

Now Clement is on the run.

While Massner's family and friends wait on Clement's arrest, the district attorney's cold case unit says it will likely later come out that it was members of a group called Team Chase that helped them with the case.

Sherry Dunn says Team Chase is made up of military moms, with some being friends of the Massner family, while others served with him in Iraq.

Noon Day Park in Kennesaw is where Team Chase held several vigils for the 26-year-old, so they sought permission from park officials to install a bench there in Massner's honor. They have a huge presence online and since Massner went missing in 2014, Dunn says they gathered information and turned it over to investigators.

"Not long after we started asking questions, we were pretty much told by Cobb County to step down," says Dunn.

She says at that time, the Cobb County Police Department had the case, but after three years, the case went to the Cobb County district attorney's cold case unit.

That unit tells CBS46 that after just a few months, a canine search organized by their unit and Team Chase led them to human remains in the backyard of a home once owned by Brad Clement.

