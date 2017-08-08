Police: Man arrested after storing child porn on Dropbox

Investigators are trying to determine just how many victims may be involved in a child porn case in Marietta.

Raymond Smalley, 29, was arrested and charged with possessing several videos containing child porn. For roughly four months, investigators believe Smalley was seeking and acquiring child porn videos. They allegedly learned of this because Smalley stored those videos on the same file sharing service used by millions of people.

Dropbox.

When Dropbox officials learned of the videos, CBS46 is learning they told the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Marietta police officer Chuck McPhilamy told CBS46 his department made the arrest because Smalley's online activity was tracked to a home inside the city limits.

McPhilamy says this is not the first time they've made an arrest in this type of crime, following a tip from a service like Dropbox or a computer repair center. In fact, it's happening more all the time.

Computer repair technicians like Justin Kanagey say they never go looking for illegal content in customer's computers, but if they stumble across it in the course of normal repairs, they report it.

"Basically, folks should realize that you have almost no expectation of privacy," says defense attorney and legal expert Ray Giudice.

Giudice says there is a federal statue called the Protect Our Children Act of 2008, "which allows the cloud internet providers, like Dropbox, to have civil liability protection from being sued, and have a working arrangement with the FBI and local law enforcement when they discover child porn. So they're not out there looking for child porn...but if it comes up, they are required under this act to turn it over to law enforcement without any fear of being sued."

That essentially means video hosting sites, service providers and repair technicians have become watchdogs -- whether they like it or now -- to catch people committing crimes against children online.

