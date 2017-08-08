Police: Man arrested after storing child porn on Dropbox

Investigators are trying to determine just how many victims may be involved in a child porn case in Marietta.More >
Cobb County police continue their search for Brad Clement, the man accused of concealing the death of military veteran Chase Massner, who disappeared in 2014.More >
A July carjacking suspect has been arrested and charged after an incident in the 300 block of Moreland Avenue.More >
Police say they're looking for a man accused of fatally stabbing a woman in Suwanee Monday.More >
Twenty-five people were arrested Monday after a drag-racing bust in Clayton County.More >
Investigators are trying to determine just how many victims may be involved in a child porn case in Marietta.More >
Cobb County police continue their search for Brad Clement, the man accused of concealing the death of military veteran Chase Massner, who disappeared in 2014.More >
CBS46 is learning more about what investigators could be doing to track down Brad Clement, who is facing charges that he concealed the death of missing Iraq war veteran Chase Massner.More >
A CBS46 crew found a car matching the description police gave us in their search for Brad Clement parked outside of his mom's house. Clement is facing charges that he concealed the death of missing Iraq war veteran Chase Massner.More >
The man who last saw a missing Cobb County veteran alive is being charged with concealing a death, according to a source.More >
A major insurance company is pulling coverage for hundreds of thousands of people in Atlanta.More >
Authorities in New York say two men described as a couple are charged with killing an 11-year-old girl during a rape attempt at their rural home.More >
Here are some places you can buy special glasses for the upcoming solar eclipse.More >
