Tropical Storm Franklin expected to become first hurricane of Atlantic season

By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to become the first hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The topical cyclone -- which is the sixth storm to develop so far this season -- was initially in the Caribbean, tracked westward over the Yucatán Peninsula and has now made its way into the southern Gulf of Mexico.

Franklin is expected to make landfall in Mexico late Wednesday, but because it's in the warm waters of the southern Gulf -- which help to feed these systems -- winds in the system could rapidly increase to 74 mph, which is the threshold for a hurricane.

Franklin is expected to briefly become a hurricane before making landfall.

The system won't impact metro Atlanta or the U.S.

