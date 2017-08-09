Increased oversight on sex misconduct cases coming to Georgia colleges

As the fall semester kicks off for the University System of Georgia, CBS46 is learning it will come with increased oversight of sexual misconduct cases.

We're talking about how these cases are handled, including everything from rape, to sexual harassment to stalking. The university system is getting more involved and offering more resources to campuses.

Victim advocates say policy changes were needed within the system. The Board of Regents approved revisions to policies focused on student sexual misconduct, and standards for student conduct investigation and disciplinary proceedings.

"The draft that was given to me a month ago, these were a lot of changes that needed to be done, and I did see that there was a lot of changes," says Matthew Wolfsen, a student activist at Georgia Tech. "Policy makes a huge difference in how survivors handle themselves."

There will be more oversight by the university system office and that office will have its own investigators to help colleges and universities.

"All the Title IX and EEO officers at all of our institutions are going to be reporting to me," says Kimberly Ballard-Washington, the associate vice chancellor for legal affairs and conduct, and Title IX administrator.

"We will do interim measures as needed. If we need to change students classes, we will change the classes. We're going to try to do it in a way -- and this has always been out policy -- in a least restrictive means," says Ballard-Washington.

She adds that there will be a big focus on education and prevention.

"The university system is trying to ensure that we have a process that will work for you," says Ballard-Washington.

These changes come after lessons learned over the past year. It's been one year since the university system implemented a new sexual misconduct policy, and over the past year they've realized some of the changes that had to be made.

