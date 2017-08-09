Police release video of men accused of armed robbery in Midtown

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office seven boats and watercraft have been stolen since the last week of June.More >
According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office seven boats and watercraft have been stolen since the last week of June.More >
According to police, two armed men robbed a family two weeks ago on Howell Mill Road. They say one of the men asked the male victim if he had any pills.More >
According to police, two armed men robbed a family two weeks ago on Howell Mill Road. They say one of the men asked the male victim if he had any pills.More >
Investigators are trying to determine just how many victims may be involved in a child porn case in Marietta.More >
Investigators are trying to determine just how many victims may be involved in a child porn case in Marietta.More >
Cobb County police continue their search for Brad Clement, the man accused of concealing the death of military veteran Chase Massner, who disappeared in 2014.More >
Cobb County police continue their search for Brad Clement, the man accused of concealing the death of military veteran Chase Massner, who disappeared in 2014.More >
A July carjacking suspect has been arrested and charged after an incident in the 300 block of Moreland Avenue.More >
A July carjacking suspect has been arrested and charged after an incident in the 300 block of Moreland Avenue.More >
According to police, two armed men robbed a family two weeks ago on Howell Mill Road. They say one of the men asked the male victim if he had any pills.More >
According to police, two armed men robbed a family two weeks ago on Howell Mill Road. They say one of the men asked the male victim if he had any pills.More >
As the fall semester kicks off for the University System of Georgia, CBS46 is learning it will come with increased oversight of sexual misconduct cases.More >
As the fall semester kicks off for the University System of Georgia, CBS46 is learning it will come with increased oversight of sexual misconduct cases.More >
A major insurance company is pulling coverage for hundreds of thousands of people in Atlanta.More >
A major insurance company is pulling coverage for hundreds of thousands of people in Atlanta.More >
Officials say four people were taken to the hospital after an accident on Georgia Highway 400 Tuesday.More >
Officials say four people were taken to the hospital after an accident on Georgia Highway 400 Tuesday.More >
Charlie Sherrod works in the City of Roswell. He's glad to see some work being done to the intersection of Bush Street and Grove Way because of a dangerous hill.More >
Charlie Sherrod works in the City of Roswell. He's glad to see some work being done to the intersection of Bush Street and Grove Way because of a dangerous hill.More >
A major insurance company is pulling coverage for hundreds of thousands of people in Atlanta.More >
A major insurance company is pulling coverage for hundreds of thousands of people in Atlanta.More >
Authorities in New York say two men described as a couple are charged with killing an 11-year-old girl during a rape attempt at their rural home.More >
Authorities in New York say two men described as a couple are charged with killing an 11-year-old girl during a rape attempt at their rural home.More >
Two videos showing the exact same arrest from different angles are giving two different versions of a story.More >
Two videos showing the exact same arrest from different angles are giving two different versions of a story.More >
Investigators are trying to determine just how many victims may be involved in a child porn case in Marietta.More >
Investigators are trying to determine just how many victims may be involved in a child porn case in Marietta.More >