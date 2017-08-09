Police release video of men accused of armed robbery in Midtown

Atlanta Police are asking the public to pay attention to some newly released video that could help them crack a robbery case.

According to police, two armed men robbed a family two weeks ago on Howell Mill Road. They say one of the men asked the male victim if he had any pills. The man said no and walked back inside his apartment.

The incident reports states the man and his girlfriend walked out of the building about 45 minutes later. The same suspect walked up to them and pulled out a gun.

The suspect stole a debit card, cellphone, and some of the woman's bags before getting into a black Honda CRV and driving away.

If you recognize the men the surveillance video, contact police.

