Self-grading policy removed from syllabus at UGA

A proposal to let college students grade themselves is no longer an option for one business school professor.

A University of Georgia business professor removed part of his syllabus that would have allowed students to pick their own grades.

Business school professor Richard Watson came up with the "stress reduction" policy which gave students the option to chose their own grades. Watson included in the syllabus that students should leave the class immediately if they felt stressed out by group projects.

Watson removed the policy after speaking with the business college's dean who pointed out the policy would give students inappropriate input.

