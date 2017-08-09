Pair accused of multiple boat thefts on Lake Lanier

Two people have been arrested after a series of boat thefts on Lake Lanier.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office seven boats and watercraft have been stolen since the last week of June.

Forty-six year old Donald Ray Ladd and 56-year-old Bruce Michael Vandervoet have been arrested and charged with theft.

Copyright 2017 Meredith Corporation (WGCL-TV) All rights reserved.