Pair accused of multiple boat thefts on Lake Lanier - CBS46 News

Pair accused of multiple boat thefts on Lake Lanier

By WGCL Digital Team
Donald Ray Ladd and Bruce Michael Vandervoet | Source: Hall County Sheriff's Department Donald Ray Ladd and Bruce Michael Vandervoet | Source: Hall County Sheriff's Department
HALL COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Two people have been arrested after a series of boat thefts on Lake Lanier.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office seven boats and watercraft have been stolen since the last week of June.

Forty-six year old Donald Ray Ladd and 56-year-old Bruce Michael Vandervoet have been arrested and charged with theft.

