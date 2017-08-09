$385M up for grabs after Mega Millions jackpot rolls over

If you forgot to play Mega Millions for Tuesday's jackpot, don't worry because you still have a chance to become a millionaire.

No one won the $350 million jackpot which causes Friday's jackpot to grow to an estimated $382 million. Although the big jackpot is still up for grabs, CBS46 learned a one million dollar ticket was sold in Georgia.

This will be the sixth largest jackpot in the 15-year history of the game.

The winning numbers are 11, 17, 50, 52, 74, and the mega ball was 14.

