2 shot in Clayton County - CBS46 News

2 shot in Clayton County

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Two people were transported to the hospital after being shot in Clayton County.

Police say they received a call for two people shot at Flat Shoals Park.

Police are trying to determine if the two men drove to the Exxon gas station on Old National Highway and Godby Road.

The condition of the men is unknown.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46