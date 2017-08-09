2 shot in Clayton County

Police say they received a call for two people shot at Flat Shoals Park.More >
According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office seven boats and watercraft have been stolen since the last week of June.
According to police, two armed men robbed a family two weeks ago on Howell Mill Road. They say one of the men asked the male victim if he had any pills.
Investigators are trying to determine just how many victims may be involved in a child porn case in Marietta.
Cobb County police continue their search for Brad Clement, the man accused of concealing the death of military veteran Chase Massner, who disappeared in 2014.
A major insurance company is pulling coverage for hundreds of thousands of people in Atlanta.
Authorities in New York say two men described as a couple are charged with killing an 11-year-old girl during a rape attempt at their rural home.
Two videos showing the exact same arrest from different angles are giving two different versions of a story.
Investigators are trying to determine just how many victims may be involved in a child porn case in Marietta.
