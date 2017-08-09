Fatal crash closes all lanes on I-20W - CBS46 News

Fatal crash closes all lanes on I-20W

By WGCL Digital Team
There is bumper to bumper traffic on I-20 westbound near Fulton Industrial Boulevard due to a fatal crash.

All lanes are closed at this time.

