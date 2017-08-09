Delta Dental brings 200 jobs to Roswell - CBS46 News

Delta Dental brings 200 jobs to Roswell

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Jones Lang LaSalle Source: Jones Lang LaSalle
ROSWELL, GA (CBS46) -

The largest dental benefits carriers will increase its number of employees from 800 to 1000 with a new lease.

Delta Dental has signed a lease for an additional 51,886 square feet in Sanctuary Park. The company will take occupancy of the top two floors at Stonebridge II, October 2017.

“We knew this office space would become available before it hit the market, and also knew Delta Dental was looking at expansion opportunities locally, so we were able to connect the dots and get all the right people at the table in a timely way to make this deal happen,” said Steve Stroud, executive director of Roswell Inc. “Anytime you add this many jobs to a local economy, it’s a big deal for the community, and we are thrilled to have Delta Dental expand its operations into Roswell.” 

The Sanctuary Park location houses one of three national customer service centers as well as sales, enrollment and other key departments.

