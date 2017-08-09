Krispy Kreme creates 'tastiest eclipse in history' for Aug. 21 solar eclipse

Krispy Kreme is releasing a chocolate glazed doughnut to coincide with the solar eclipse on Aug. 21. (Source: Youtube)

Are you excited about the eclipse on August 21? Do you love Krispy Kreme doughnuts?

If you answered yes to both of those questions, have we got a treat for you. For the first time in its history, Krispy Kreme will be covering its world famous doughnuts in a special chocolate glaze to commemorate the solar eclipse on August 21.

Participating shops in the United States and Canada will be serving the hot, delicious treats, and customers can get an early taste test of the limited doughnuts during evening Hot Light hours on August 19 and 20 (Saturday and Sunday).

Unfortunately, these doughnuts will only be available at participating stores in the United States and Canada.

