Online fashion retailer invests $40M in Union City; creates 1600+ jobs

ASOS will establish an East Coast e-commerce fulfillment center in Union City and will invest more than $40 million in Fulton County throughout the next five years.More >
According to police, two armed men robbed a family two weeks ago on Howell Mill Road. They say one of the men asked the male victim if he had any pills.More >
The largest dental benefits carriers will increase its number of employees from 800 to 1000 with a new lease. Delta Dental has signed a lease for an additional 51,886 square feet in Sanctuary Park. The company will take occupancy of the top two floors at Stonebridge II, October 2017. “We knew this office space would become available before it hit the market, and also knew Delta Dental was looking at expansion opportunities locally, so we were able to connect the dots and get a...More >
All lanes are closed on I-20 westbound near Fulton Industrial Boulevard due to a fatal crash.More >
If you forgot to play Mega Millions for Tuesday's jackpot, don't worry because you still have a chance to become a millionaire.More >
A major insurance company is pulling coverage for hundreds of thousands of people in Atlanta.More >
Authorities in New York say two men described as a couple are charged with killing an 11-year-old girl during a rape attempt at their rural home.More >
A Florida day care center employee is expected to face charges after a 3-year-old boy was found dead in a parked van, police in Orlando said Tuesday.More >
Two videos showing the exact same arrest from different angles are giving two different versions of a story.More >
