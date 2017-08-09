Online fashion retailer invests $40M in Union City; creates 1600 - CBS46 News

Online fashion retailer invests $40M in Union City; creates 1600+ jobs

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source; ASOS via Facebook Source; ASOS via Facebook
UNION CITY, GA (CBS46) -

More than 1600 jobs are coming to Union City thanks to an global online fashion retailer.

ASOS will establish an East Coast e-commerce fulfillment center in Union City and will invest more than $40 million in Fulton County throughout the next five years.

“Georgia is an ideal location for innovative international retailers like ASOS to reach new customers,” said Deal. “In choosing to locate in Fulton County, ASOS will benefit from the robust transportation network, highly skilled workforce and growing economy that we as the top state for business have to offer. We appreciate ASOS’ significant investment in Georgia as they grow their presence in the U.S. and look forward to the company’s success here.”

In the first phase of development, the fulfillment center will have a 10 million-unit capacity with additional room for future growth. The positions that will be available at the fulfillment center include professional and operations management, basic operations, engineering, material handling and administration.

“We are proud to have ASOS in Union City,” said Union City Mayor Vince Williams. “Our economic development teams on the state and local level have worked tirelessly to attract world-class businesses to Georgia and this new partnership is a testament to their work.” 

ASOS is based in the U.K. and has 15 million active customers around the world.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

